Campus radio launched at Sopore school

Baramulla: The Sanctorum Institute of Education (SIE) on Saturday launched its School Radio with an aim to provide a platform to children and to expose them to diverse experiences.

The in-campus School Radio was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sopore Parvaiz Sajad who also held an interaction with the first RJ of the school RJ Aafia Hanief a class 8th student, post inauguration of the School Radio.

The ADC congratulated the school management for the launching of the first of its kind radio in the school to provide better exposure to the students.

He said the initiative will enable the students to create their own content on any topic, language, medium and expose them to find solutions as well. "Students from different classes will get the opportunity to try their hand at all these as part of their learning," he said.

Managing Director SIE said the School Radio is expected to help the students to further hone their skills and enable them to actively participate and become young broadcasters, leaders, decision makers and problem solvers.

"A 15-member team of students will be in charge of operations of School Radio and different experts , officers , and young achievers will be invited by our Young RJs for interaction," he said.