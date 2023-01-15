Canadian education expert interacts with Aryans students

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh and Aryans Overseas in association with Beta College of Information & Technology, Canada, organized an interactive session for study abroad aspirants.
Yana Peregudina, Principal Advisor, Beta College was the keynote speaker of this webinar. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, presided over the event.
Yana who is also an official representative of Aryans Overseas said that Canada is one of the most preferred countries among Indian students planning to study at a foreign institute. “As of November 30 this year, IRCC had processed over 670,000 study permits, compared to more than 500,000 during the same time period last year.”
Yana mentioned that in November alone, over 260,000 visitor visas were processed. By contrast, the monthly average in 2019 was about 180,000 applications.
Work permit processing also saw vast improvements, with nearly 700,000 work permits processed by November 30, compared to about 223,000 during 2019.
During the session Dr Parveen Kataria, Director General, Aryans Group; Aryan Kataria, Managing Director, Aryans Overseas, Dr. Richa Jaiswal, Director, Beta College and Dr. Pooja, Director, BETA college of Business and Technology also shared their vision on study abroad programs to build a successful career.