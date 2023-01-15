Canadian education expert interacts with Aryans students

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh and Aryans Overseas in association with Beta College of Information & Technology, Canada, organized an interactive session for study abroad aspirants.

Yana Peregudina, Principal Advisor, Beta College was the keynote speaker of this webinar. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group, presided over the event.

Yana who is also an official representative of Aryans Overseas said that Canada is one of the most preferred countries among Indian students planning to study at a foreign institute. “As of November 30 this year, IRCC had processed over 670,000 study permits, compared to more than 500,000 during the same time period last year.”