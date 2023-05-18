Capacity building of staff will help in speedy disposal of administrative affairs: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Thursday inaugurated the three-day workshop for the administrative staff of the university.
The workshop was held in the blended mode of both offline and online.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Ravinder Nath, said the primary objective of organising the training workshops for the administrative staff is to update their knowledge so that they could work effectively and efficiently. CUK VC further said that deliberations during such programmes also add to the knowledge of the individuals who can later percolate the same to others.
Prof Ravinder Nath said the capacity building of the staff will be helpful in the speedy disposal of administrative affairs.
During the workshop, expert, Ram Prakash Sejwal, Ex-Director and IT advisor at Mahendra Group in his presentation about preventive vigilance highlighted the role of watchdog organisations of the Government of India, which are working round the clock to check the menace of corruption.
He asked the employees to ensure that the university is free from any malpractice. OSD, CCDAS, Dr. Sakina Akhter, who conducted the programme proceedings, said that during the workshop, the expert will discuss important things about procurements, GeM, and other administrative matters and will simultaneously interact with the participants to clarify their concepts about the same.