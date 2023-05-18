Capacity building of staff will help in speedy disposal of administrative affairs: CUK VC

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Thursday inaugurated the three-day workshop for the administrative staff of the university.

The workshop was held in the blended mode of both offline and online.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Ravinder Nath, said the primary objective of organising the training workshops for the administrative staff is to update their knowledge so that they could work effectively and efficiently. CUK VC further said that deliberations during such programmes also add to the knowledge of the individuals who can later percolate the same to others.