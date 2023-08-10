Career counselling session held at Women’s College Anantnag

Anantnag: The District Employment and Counseling Center Anantnag Thursday called upon the students to put emphasis on the National Career Service initiative to maximize their employment prospects.

The centre held a counseling session in collaboration with Government Women's Degree College at the college auditorium. It was aimed to provide valuable insights to outgoing undergraduate students about the importance of career counseling.

“The experts discussed various career opportunities after graduation in terms of higher education and job prospects with the students,” an official said. He said they also highlighted competitive exams and introduced self-employment schemes to the students.

“A comprehensive overview of the National Career Services initiative was presented, emphasising its role in providing a single platform for job seekers and employers,” an official said.