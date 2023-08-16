CCPC conducts recruitment drive for pharmacists

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC) in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences organised a recruitment drive for pharmacists through HLL Lifecare Limited, a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that has set up a chain of Amrit Pharmacy stores at various government medical colleges (GMCs) and district hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interviews were conducted here at CCPC by the company officials. A total of 106 candidates appeared in the interviews for the posts of Assistant Pharmacists and Pharmacists, out of which 30 candidates are likely to be selected by the company soon after the completion of the evaluation process.

Selection process included a pre-placement talk, a written test, group discussion and personal interviews.