CCRUM organises seminar on Unani Medicine

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India through its peripheral institute Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) Srinagar organised a National Seminar on ' Intellectual Property Rights and Public Health – way forward in Unani Medicine on October 3, 2022 at EMMRC Auditorium, University of Kashmir, Srinagar.
Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, was Chief guest of the event. Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Prof Mohammad Afzal Zargar, Registrar Central University Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar University of Kashmir and Dr Khursheed Bakshi, Institute of Asian Medical Sciences, Zakura, J&K graced the occasion as guests of honour.
Prof Nilofer Khan assured about the patronage and development of Unani Medicine in general and RRIUM Srinagar in particular. Prof Asim Ali Khan highlighted the achievements of Ayush systems in general and CCRUM in particular. He assured about the release of sufficient grants for the research projects in unani medicine in collaboration with allied sciences.
The seminar was aimed to sensitise, train and create awareness among researchers, academicians and students in the field of IPR management, technology transfer and commercialisation of patents. The seminar held deliberations on public health research and the role of Unani Medicine. The technical sessions were attended by resource persons from different disciplines of medical sciences.
Dr Seema Akbar, Assistant Director Incharge, RRIUM Srinagar along with other officers from CCRUM New Delhi and RRIUM Srinagar coordinated the seminar and presented vote of thanks after the inaugural session. The Intellectual Property Rights is an important issue nowadays to benefit the actual knowledge holders and innovators.