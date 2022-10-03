CCRUM organises seminar on Unani Medicine

Srinagar: CCRUM New Delhi through its peripheral institute RRIUM Srinagar organised a national seminar on Intellectual Property Rights and Public Health – way forward in Unani Medicine here.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India through its peripheral institute Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) Srinagar organised a National Seminar on ' Intellectual Property Rights and Public Health – way forward in Unani Medicine on October 3, 2022 at EMMRC Auditorium, University of Kashmir, Srinagar.

Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, was Chief guest of the event. Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, CCRUM, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Prof Mohammad Afzal Zargar, Registrar Central University Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar University of Kashmir and Dr Khursheed Bakshi, Institute of Asian Medical Sciences, Zakura, J&K graced the occasion as guests of honour.