CEO Mission Youth interacts with IAS aspirants at KU

In his interaction with the students, Chaudhary urged them to work with the larger goal of “contributing something back to the society”. Saying that various areas of study including the civil services are full of possibilities and opportunities, he urged young students to “pursue goals as per their own satisfaction and never stop learning in life.”

In her presidential address, VC Prof Khan said the IAS coaching programme under Parvaaz scheme was being seriously pursued by the KU’s CCPC with the objective of offering best-possible coaching to the aspirants to help them crack the examination.

Thanking Chaudhary and his team for supporting KU, she said her administration was willing to go an extra mile in supporting IAS prelims qualifiers in their journey to achieve their final goal.

Registrar Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, underlined the pressing need to have the residential coaching facility established in the University of Kashmir with the support of Mission Youth.