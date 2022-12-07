CEO Pulwama orders cancellation of deputation of PG masters, teachers

Srinagar: The education authorities in district Pulwama have ordered for cancellation of deputation of Post (PG) Graduate Masters and Teachers in view of the culmination of the current academic session.
The PG masters and teachers were shifted by the department from their parent schools and deputed to nearby schools during the current session.
The teachers were mostly deputed in government high and higher secondary institutions to overcome the dearth of teaching staff.
However, with the culmination of the current academic session, following the announcement of winter vacation by the administrative department, the education authorities in Pulwama have asked these teachers to report to their parent schools.
"This office has issued orders from time to time regarding utilisation of services of subject specific Masters and Teachers to the needy institutions for current academic session (2021-22). The academic session is over and there is no need to continue the services of these officials in these institutions," reads an order issued by Chief Education Officer (CEO) Pulwama.
The order reads that the deployment of subject specific teachers and masters was cancelled with immediate effect owing to the culmination of the current academic session.
"The officials (PG teachers and masters) are directed to report their parent place of posting under an intimation to this office," the order reads.
While the authorities in Pulwama have cancelled the deputation of teachers from nearby schools, the teachers have demanded cancellation of deputation in other districts to overcome the crises created in their parent schools.
As already reported by this newspaper, the department earlier picked the PG teachers and masters from primary and middle schools to overcome the dearth of teaching staff in other schools.
The move however created crises in primary and middle schools which were left teacher deficient during the current academic session.
"Even some schools were managed by a single teacher while other institutions had to club the classes due to the dearth of teaching staff," a teacher said.
In view of this all eyes are on the government to streamline the availability of teachers in all schools from primary to higher secondary level schools from the next academic session.
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tasaduq Hussain Mir was not available for his comments on the issue despite repeated attempts.