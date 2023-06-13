Chanakya IAS Academy conducts Toppers Talk in Jammu

Jammu: Chanakya IAS Academy conducted Toppers Talk on IAS and JKAS in Jammu by Parsanjit Kuar (UPSC AIR 11th) Nitin Singh (UPSC- AIR 32) and Mohd Irfan(UPSC-AIR-476) on Sunday.

Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu organised an exclusive seminar with the toppers of CSE which was held at Chanakya IAS Academy, Jammu Centre, 47 C/C, Green belt Gandhi Nagar Jammu from 2pm-5pm.

Successful candidates, while addressing the candidates, shared their rich experiences while also shedding light on important tips on how one should approach the exam and the important factors needed to prepare well for the Indian Administrative Service and Kashmir Administrative Service.