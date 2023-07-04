Chanakya IAS Academy Srinagar organises toppers talk with Waseem

Srinagar: Chanakya IAS Academy Srinagar Centre today conducted toppers talk with Waseem Ahmad Bhat - All India Rank 7.

During the event, Mr Waseem Bhat was felicitated as the ceremony was held to recognize his achievement.

Waseem shared his valuable thoughts with the audience and focused on providing clarity and guidance to the students aspiring to crack the UPSC exam.

He also talked about the preparation strategies with the aspiring candidates currently enrolled at the Chanakya IAS Academy - Srinagar. The Chanakya IAS Academy - Srinagar organizes these mentorship and guidance programs to encourage and create awareness among the aspiring youth of the valley. Such initiatives play a crucial role in motivating and inspiring students to pursue their dreams of cracking the UPSC examination and serving the nation through the Civil Services