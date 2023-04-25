Chandigarh Group of Colleges Jhanjeri ranked ‘A+’ by NAAC

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri has been awarded the prestigious A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

According to a press note, the big achievement was announced by Dr Neeraj Sharma, Executive Director, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, during a press conference . With this grade, CGC Jhanjeri has become one of the most prestigious and elite Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) in India. Established in 2012, Chandigarh Group of Colleges has become the first institute in the state of Punjab to be granted accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with A+ grade in the first cycle itself. Dr. Anupam Deep Sharma, Registrar and Director Academics, CGC Jhanjeri; and Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Professor and Head Applied Sciences, CGC Jhanjeri were also present on the occasion.