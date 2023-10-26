Chandigarh University gets ABET accreditation for 9 engineering courses

ABET accreditation ensures that graduates have met the educational requirements necessary to enter the profession. It also provides opportunities for the industry to guide the educational process to reflect current and future needs and enhances the mobility of professionals.

For students, the ABET accreditation is of paramount importance as it testifies that their educational experience meets the global standard and enhances the career prospects as multinational corporations require graduation from an accredited programme.

CU Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said that the ABET accreditation is an endorsement of the CU’s devotion to excellence in teaching, learning and research and setting new benchmarks in higher education. “Among the 3500 engineering colleges and universities in the country, there are only a handful of institutes with ABET accreditation. However, the major milestone is that among the private universities, CU has the highest number of ABET accredited engineering courses which is nine. The institution one receives education from makes a huge difference in the career of an individual. Graduates from ABET-accredited institutions have a strong solid educational foundation that meets global standards, and hence, enhanced employment opportunities. They can lead the way in innovation, emerging technologies, and anticipate the welfare and safety needs of the public,” he said.

He further added, “Chandigarh University is committed to nurture both academic excellence and holistic development among its students. The course curriculum at CU is designed based on real-time inputs from industry experts and academic leaders, which matches the international academic standards. The University holds recognition from prestigious national and international organizations like ABET, and AICTE.”

Satnam Singh Sandhu also mentioned, “In addition, the University also ranked in the 771-780 band in QS World University Rankings 2024, among the only 45 universities that made it to the list this year. With this, Chandigarh University became the Top-ranked Private University in India, and 20th among all public and private universities in the country. Notably, Chandigarh University also attained 27th rank in India’s top universities in the NIRF Rankings 2023.”