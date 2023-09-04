Chandrayaan sparked global aspirations in Indian students: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 has sparked global aspirations in Indian students.

He said, this is all the more evident that after the opening up of the Space Sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2020, the number of Space StartUps sky-rocketed from merely 04 to 150 Start-ups and most of them being led by science students, researchers and entrepreneurs. Dr Jitendra Singh was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Science 20 (S20) Conference under the aegis of G20 on the topic “Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development”, at Amity University at Noida.

The minister said, StartUps are centres of novel innovations and essential for the growth of the nation and driven by the ideas of the Prime Minister Modi, Startup India, Standup India and Make in India will help transform India to even stronger economic power and contribute towards adding 1 trillion USD to our GDP each year.

“They generate jobs leading to a stronger and healthier economy. Start-ups encourage a pragmatic approach at the academic establishments further leading to large scale employment generation. It motivates students or researchers to put their ideas into practice by collaborating with the start-up, which more importantly help to develop means of economic expansion. India now stands 3rd in terms of Startup ecosystem with almost 110 Unicorns,” he said, encouraging the universities to promote students’ tie-ups with the emerging StartUps.