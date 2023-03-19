Class 11 student bags prestigious IISc fellowship

A class 11th student, Mehroz Mir has bagged the prestigious IISC fellowship and has been offered a place in Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS) India-2023.
Mehroz Mir, a class 10th pass out student of Burn Hall School Srinagar has received an email from Director of PROMYS India, Professor Ila Varma wherein he has been confirmed his place in PROMYS India-2023.
"We were very impressed by your work on the application problems, the strong recommendation of your mathematics teacher, and the insights gained from your responses on the application," reads the offer letter issued by PROMYS India.
Mehroz Mir is founding member of Young Kashmir Research Society (YKRS), Kashmir's first high school- centric research community.
Mehroz and his friend set up YKRS in January 2022 as a non-profit organization consisting of over 30 skilled professors from universities and Degree Colleges across Kashmir.
"The organization provides resources and free mentorship opportunities to high schoolers aiming to execute research projects in the field of science, technology, humanities, social sciences, linguistics, economics and finance," Mehroz Mir told Greater Kashmir.
It has not been a cake walk for Mehroz to bag the prestigious fellowship as he made it to PROMYS India -2023 while going through a tough competition. Around 30000 applicants had applied for the fellowship.
"We received an exceptionally large number of applications from extremely talented young mathematicians from across India and are delighted to have selected you to join us at PROMYS India this summer," the letter reads.
As per the schedule, Mehroz, as a first-year PROMYS India participant will join 24 other first-year students in an intensive effort to solve a large assortment of unusually challenging problems in number theory.
"The problems are designed to give you an opportunity to practice the art of mathematical investigation – numerical exploration, formulation and critique of conjectures, and techniques of proof and generalization. You should expect to devote almost all of your time each day to working on these problems," the offer letter reads.
PROMYS will provide several sources of aid to the selected candidates to support their work.
"The problem sets will be accompanied by a daily number theory lecture in the morning which all participants are required to attend. In addition to support from faculty members, a mathematically talented staff of eight undergraduate counsellors will live with you on the campus of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and will be readily available to discuss mathematics," the letter reads.
PROMYS India will begin on May 7 of 2023 and will culminate on June 17 of 2023.
"The programme aims to create an active and cohesive intellectual community in which students are immersed in challenging mathematics," the letter reads.