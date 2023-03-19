Class 11 student bags prestigious IISc fellowship

A class 11th student, Mehroz Mir has bagged the prestigious IISC fellowship and has been offered a place in Program in Mathematics for Young Scientists (PROMYS) India-2023.

Mehroz Mir, a class 10th pass out student of Burn Hall School Srinagar has received an email from Director of PROMYS India, Professor Ila Varma wherein he has been confirmed his place in PROMYS India-2023.

"We were very impressed by your work on the application problems, the strong recommendation of your mathematics teacher, and the insights gained from your responses on the application," reads the offer letter issued by PROMYS India.

Mehroz Mir is founding member of Young Kashmir Research Society (YKRS), Kashmir's first high school- centric research community.

Mehroz and his friend set up YKRS in January 2022 as a non-profit organization consisting of over 30 skilled professors from universities and Degree Colleges across Kashmir.

"The organization provides resources and free mentorship opportunities to high schoolers aiming to execute research projects in the field of science, technology, humanities, social sciences, linguistics, economics and finance," Mehroz Mir told Greater Kashmir.