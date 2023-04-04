Class 8th result in Kashmir, Jammu divisions to be declared simultaneously: Principal Secy SED

Srinagar: The Education Department (SED) has decided that the results of the class 8th examination would be announced simultaneously for all schools in Kashmir and Jammu.
The statement comes amid the delay in the announcement of class 8th results in soft zone areas despite the completion of the examination around a month ago.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary (SED) Alok Kumar said that the result of class 8th examination would be declared simultaneously in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
"The class 8th examination is still going on in Jammu. So we will wait for them and announce the result simultaneously. We have adopted a Uniform Academic Calendar. So, the results should be declared on the same day as well," he said.
The Term II examination of class 8th students commenced from February 27 and ended on March 10 in soft zone areas of Kashmir and Jammu division followed by commencement of exam in hard zone areas from March 24 that is scheduled to culminate on April 8.
The parents of the students falling in soft zone areas have been demanding the declaration of the result of their kids as the exams in these areas ended in early March.
An official at SCERT Kashmir said that they compiled the result of soft zone areas on March 20 but were waiting for the official nod to announce it.
"The students are sitting idle as no class work has started in schools for 9th class students. All are waiting for the announcement of the result," the official said.
The students in government schools are without textbooks despite the commencement of a new academic session for junior classes almost two weeks ago.
However, days after the report, the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has notified the schedule for distribution of textbooks among the schools.
As per the JKBOSE notification, the process for distribution of books is scheduled to start from April 5.
However, the distribution of uniforms among the government school students up to elementary level is yet to be started.