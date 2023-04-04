Class 8th result in Kashmir, Jammu divisions to be declared simultaneously: Principal Secy SED

Srinagar: The Education Department (SED) has decided that the results of the class 8th examination would be announced simultaneously for all schools in Kashmir and Jammu.

The statement comes amid the delay in the announcement of class 8th results in soft zone areas despite the completion of the examination around a month ago.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary (SED) Alok Kumar said that the result of class 8th examination would be declared simultaneously in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

"The class 8th examination is still going on in Jammu. So we will wait for them and announce the result simultaneously. We have adopted a Uniform Academic Calendar. So, the results should be declared on the same day as well," he said.