Class- work continuing in schools for remedial teaching purpose: DSEK

Srinagar: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Sunday said the classwork in schools was for remedial teachings noting that the students had developed learning gaps over the last two years.

He said the students had developed learning gaps during the last two years due to the prolonged closure of schools due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Winter vacations are subservient to weather conditions. We will continue classes till weather allows us,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised at Parraypora, Srinagar.

Later talking to Greater Kashmir, the DSEK said that winter vacation was never announced in early November for schools.

“We are taking remedial classes of the students to overcome the learning gaps which have been reported among the students during the last two years,” he said.

During previous years, the new classes would start from the first week of November following the culmination of Term-II exams of junior classes in October ending.