Climate change is the biggest challenge that world is facing today: VC IUST

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal is the patron of the five day event. Prof. Irina Goryacheva IPM, Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia and Prof. M. F. Wani from NIT Srinagar will chair the international symposium. In his presiding speech, VC IUST, Prof. Romshoo congratulated the organizers for organizing an international symposium on an important and relevant topic.

"The space research activities were initiated in India during the early 1960’s by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of the Indian space programme, who quickly recognized the benefits of space technologies for the country," he said.

Prof. Romshoo said as of today, India is the 5th largest space power in the world. Although the life of an average satellite is three years and that is where it can be linked with material sciences or smart materials. We know there are multiple challenges in enhancing the life of satellites, he said.

"There is a strong connection between the theme of this symposium and global challenges and national aspirations. If we highlight the ten most challenges of the world, five are related to the environment. The major challenge that world is facing today is the climate change," Prof. Romshoo said.

He said there is a need for green technologies and environmentally friendly planning infrastructure. Academicians and institutions should join hands to decarbonise the society, Prof. Romshoo added.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said it is a welcome step that Tribology laboratory, Mechanical Engineering Department, NIT Srinagar in collaboration with Ishlinsky Institute for Problems in Mechanics, Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia is organizing a five-day international symposium.