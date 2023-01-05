Common curriculum in schools to become reality from upcoming academic session

Srinagar: The implementation of common curriculum in government and private schools is likely to become a reality in schools as the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has directed all the private schools to prescribe textbooks published by the Board, for classes 6th to 8th from the upcoming academic session.

The Board has warned the private schools of action if the directions will not be implemented on ground.

Already, all the JKBOSE affiliated schools prescribe JKBOSE published text books for students from class 9th to 10th.

"All the JKBOSE affiliated private schools across J&K UT are directed that only JBOSE textbooks published by JKBOSE are prescribed for classes 6th to 8th from the ensuing academic session, failing which necessary action as warranted under rules shall be initiated against the defaulters," reads a notification issued by joint Secretary Publication, JKBOSE.

The JK Board has also advised parents not to purchase books which are not published by JKBOSE.

"In case any school forces them (parents) to purchase books other than those published by JKBOSE they should immediately contact JKBOSE," the notification reads.