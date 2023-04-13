Complaints of technical glitches | Samagra Shiksha upgrading server of JK attendance App

Srinagar: In a bid to address the complaints of technical glitches, the J&K School Education Department (SED) is in the process of upgrading the server of the JK Attendance App. The online application was launched by the department to enable teachers to mark their attendance electronically to replace the years old manual system of attendance in schools.

Ever since its launch, the JK Attendance App has been plagued with technical issues, including frequent server downtimes and slow loading times. Over the past weeks, scores of teachers voiced their concern over the app's unreliability and demanded that the department should take action to address the issue.

"This App was a welcome step but the department has not yet made it fully functional because the App does not work at the time of arrival and departure from schools," said a teacher wishing not to be named. The teacher said they have to reach almost half an hour early in school in order to mark their attendance as the Application stops working at the actual time of marking attendance in the school. "We face the same inconveniences at the time of departure as the App stops working exactly at 4pm because all the teachers start marking their attendance and the server goes down. We leave 30 to 45 minutes late from the school," the teachers said.