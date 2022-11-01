Conference on Central Asia begins at KU

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Tuesday inaugurated a two-day conference on ‘Connecting Central Asia: Opportunities and Challenges’.
A statement of KU issued here said that the conference had been organised by the Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS).
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said such conferences involving a large number of students and scholars are critical to understanding varied aspects of our country’s historical and present relations with the Central Asian region.
Former Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia Ashok Sajjanhar delivered the keynote address, discussing in detail the historical and current status of ties between India and Central Asia.
Former Director CCAS Prof Abdul Majeed Mattoo delivered the special address at the inaugural session, discussing in detail the historical relation between India and Central Asia, and the current issues and challenges thereof.
Registrar Nisar A Mir called for developing a strong database in the country to create academic and research collaborations with the Central Asian countries.
In her welcome address, Director CCAS Prof Tabassum Firdous said the conference aims to bring together scholars and experts on Central Asia to deliberate on challenges that India faces in the Central Asian region as well as the potential that the region holds for the country.
Prof G N Khaki delivered the vote of thanks while Mohammad Ajmal Shah conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, which was attended by a galaxy of academics and scholars.
A book titled 'Revisiting Himalayan Borderlands: A bridge between India and Central Asia' authored by Prof Taraek A Rather, Ajmal Shah and Mumtaz Yatoo was also released by the Vice-Chancellor on the occasion.