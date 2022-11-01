Conference on Central Asia begins at KU

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Tuesday inaugurated a two-day conference on ‘Connecting Central Asia: Opportunities and Challenges’.

A statement of KU issued here said that the conference had been organised by the Centre of Central Asian Studies (CCAS).

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said such conferences involving a large number of students and scholars are critical to understanding varied aspects of our country’s historical and present relations with the Central Asian region.

Former Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Sweden and Latvia Ashok Sajjanhar delivered the keynote address, discussing in detail the historical and current status of ties between India and Central Asia.