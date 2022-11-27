Conference on ‘Law and Education’ held at Aryans College

Srinagar: On the occasion of the celebration of the 73rd National Constitution Day, Sanjhi Sikhiya in collaboration with the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana organized a conference on “Law and Education”.
LLB & BA. LLB students of Aryans College of Law, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh participated.
The conference started with the reading of the Preamble. Justice Ritu Bahri, Punjab & Haryana High Court; Justice Raj Mohan Singh; Justice Harsh Banger; Chief Secretary Punjab, Sh.VK Janjua; Senior Advocate Rita Kohli; Ex-President, Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana, Pallavi Thakur, youngest woman sarpanch etc graced the occasion and shared their vision about the issues and challenges in realizing the 73rd amendment to the Constitution of India in its spirit.
Chairman Bar Council, Suveer Sidhu, Secretary, Gurtej Singh, Vice Chairman, Chander Mohan Munjal, Lekh Raj Sharma, Baljinder Singh Soni, Karanjeet Singh, Hargobinder Gil, Ashok Singla were also present.
Justice Bahri said that “all must understand the importance of being legally aware citizens by understanding basic legal knowledge and how it can be useful in our daily lives.” Justice Singh further highlighted the inculcation of legal aid and basic legal understanding.
Justice Banger while highlighting different forms of governance said that democracy is the best form of governance and it can only be run by the constitution. He said that “we are living in a civilized world and it is necessary that we all comply with our Constitution.”
Constitution Day is also known as ‘Samvidhan Divas’ and is celebrated on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on 26th January 1950.