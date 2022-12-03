Conference on peace education held at KU

Srinagar: A UT-level conference on peace education was held at the University of Kashmir.

The day-long conference was organised by the Department of Social Work (DoSW) in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and Save the Children, a non-governmental organisation.

More than 200 participants including scholars and educationists from KU and DSEK participated in the event, besides 30 children from government schools in Budgam, Anantnag and Srinagar.