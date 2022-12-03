Conference on peace education held at KU

Srinagar: A UT-level conference on peace education was held at the University of Kashmir.
The day-long conference was organised by the Department of Social Work (DoSW) in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and Save the Children, a non-governmental organisation.
More than 200 participants including scholars and educationists from KU and DSEK participated in the event, besides 30 children from government schools in Budgam, Anantnag and Srinagar.
The valedictory session was presided over by Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, who complimented the organisers for bringing all key stakeholders under one roof to discuss themes related to peace education in schools of J&K.
The VC emphasised the role of teachers and children in making peace education a reality to enable children to face challenges of the future.
Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, Dean Research KU; Dr Nisar Ahmed Mir, Registrar KU; Dr Shazia Manzoor, Head DoSW, Dr. Ata-ul-Muneem Tak, Personnel Officer DSEK Mr Sudarshan Suchi, CEO Save the Children and Mr. Sharif Bhat, Head, Save the Children also spoke on the occasion and shared their observations and way forward.