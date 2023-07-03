CU bags top slot among private universities in QS World University Ranking

Mohali: Chandigarh University (CU) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank among India’s private universities in the latest edition of the coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking released on June 28.

As per QS WUR-2024, in which 2963 institutions were evaluated, Chandigarh University – continuing its success streak – has secured an overall rank of 771-780, which is higher than its 801-1001 rank in the previous edition of the ranking released last year. The university’s overall score in this year’s ranking is 15.2.

As many as 45 Indian universities have featured in the 20th edition of the QS rankings and the all-India rank of Chandigarh University is 20 – among all public and private institutes. The university also stood at 233rd spot in Asia.

While Chandigarh University (CU) climbed up the ladder as India’s number one ranked private University, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has emerged as the number one ranked Indian public institute, in this year’s coveted QS World University Rankings 2024.