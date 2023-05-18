CUET-UG exam centres issue | Farooq Abdullah, others seeks easing of students concerns

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday sought easing of students concerns with regards to allocation of CUET-UG examination centres. He said that examination centres should be allocated locally in only Jammu and Kashmir as per the choices aspirants had selected during the form-filling process.
Dr Abdullah was talking to the media on the side-lines of his condolence visit to Hassanabad, Rainawari. “The allocation of examination centres in other states has only added to their exam-related stress. Upon downloading their intimation slips, many students discovered that the centres allotted to them were not among the choices they had selected during the form-filling process. The decision has left students, especially those from poor backgrounds in a state of distress as they cannot afford the travel and lodging expenses. Disrupting and over burdening students already overburdened with the challenges of preparing for the highly competitive entrance test is highly reprehensible,” he said.
NC President added that the decision to move the examination centres outside J&K not only places an undue financial burden on families already struggling to make ends meet but also exposes their children to unnecessary hardship and distress. “I hope the concerned authorities will take up the issues with NTA and confine the examination centers within Jammu & Kashmir. I will also take up the issue with the concerned for prompt resolution,”he said.
Meanwhile, some other organisations have urged examination centres with J&K
DPAP
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has urged the government to intervene by taking up the matter with the National Testing Agency and Education Ministry on the reallocation of the examination centres of CUET back to Jammu and Kashmir as poor students can’t afford to go to out to appear in other states.
In a statement, a DPAP spokesperson said that the party stands committed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and in this case, it demands immediate government intervention in reallocation of CUET examination centres back in Jammu and Kashmir.
“How is it possible for poor students of far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir to appear in examination centres of CUET outside states? It does not only involve travel but accommodation also which is impossible for families to bear with,” said the DPAP spokesperson.
Seeking reservation of students of Jammu and Kashmir in CUET, the spokesperson said that it was for the first time that outside centres have been allotted to local students which is bound to invite criticism.
Qayoom Wani
Chairman J&K Cicil Socxiety Forum and former President Employees joint action committee(EJAC) Abdul Qayoom Wani has described the examination centres for J&K students outside as injustice with them. He has demanded setting up of the examination centres in J&K.