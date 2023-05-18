CUET-UG exam centres issue | Farooq Abdullah, others seeks easing of students concerns

DPAP

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has urged the government to intervene by taking up the matter with the National Testing Agency and Education Ministry on the reallocation of the examination centres of CUET back to Jammu and Kashmir as poor students can’t afford to go to out to appear in other states.

In a statement, a DPAP spokesperson said that the party stands committed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and in this case, it demands immediate government intervention in reallocation of CUET examination centres back in Jammu and Kashmir.

“How is it possible for poor students of far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir to appear in examination centres of CUET outside states? It does not only involve travel but accommodation also which is impossible for families to bear with,” said the DPAP spokesperson.

Seeking reservation of students of Jammu and Kashmir in CUET, the spokesperson said that it was for the first time that outside centres have been allotted to local students which is bound to invite criticism.

Qayoom Wani

Chairman J&K Cicil Socxiety Forum and former President Employees joint action committee(EJAC) Abdul Qayoom Wani has described the examination centres for J&K students outside as injustice with them. He has demanded setting up of the examination centres in J&K.