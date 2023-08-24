CUK accords warm send off to Prof Gayasuddin

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, acknowledged the immense contribution of Prof. Mohammad Gayasuddin in the academic growth of the university and his parent department. He said the function has been organised to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of Prof. Mohammad Gayasuddin.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, described Prof. Gayasuddin a calm and gentle person, who worked with utmost dedication for the development of the School of Languages. Reading the Letter of Appreciation from the CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shahid, said that Prof. Gayasuddin has been a model of academic excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, described Prof.Mohammad Gayasuddin as a soft spoken person, who has contributed immensely in the academic growth of the CUK. Prof.Zargar said that Prof. Gayasuddin’s legacy will continue to inspire all the faculty members and wished him best for his future endeavours.

Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, Prof. Farooq AhmadShah, Prof. Abdul Gani, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Prof.Abid Hameed, and others, also shared their experiences of working with Prof.Gayasuddin and said the colleagues and students alike will fondly remember his engaging lectures and tireless guidance.