CUK accords warm send off to Prof Gayasuddin

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) faculty members, led by Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath Thursday accorded a warm send off to Prof. Mohammad Gayasuddin, Dean School of Languages, on attaining the age of superannuation.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof.Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Prof. Mohammad Gayasuddin, I/cController of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Director DIQA, Prof. WaliMuhammad Shah, Director R&D, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Head Department ofManagement Studies, Prof. Abdul Gani, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, Dean School of Education, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Finance Officer Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Director Science Campus, Prof. Abid Hameed, and other functionaries were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, acknowledged the immense contribution of Prof. Mohammad Gayasuddin in the academic growth of the university and his parent department. He said the function has been organised to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of Prof. Mohammad Gayasuddin.
Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, described Prof. Gayasuddin a calm and gentle person, who worked with utmost dedication for the development of the School of Languages. Reading the Letter of Appreciation from the CUK Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shahid, said that Prof. Gayasuddin has been a model of academic excellence.
Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, described Prof.Mohammad Gayasuddin as a soft spoken person, who has contributed immensely in the academic growth of the CUK. Prof.Zargar said that Prof. Gayasuddin’s legacy will continue to inspire all the faculty members and wished him best for his future endeavours.
Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Prof. Wali Muhammad Shah, Prof. Farooq AhmadShah, Prof. Abdul Gani, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Prof.Abid Hameed, and others, also shared their experiences of working with Prof.Gayasuddin and said the colleagues and students alike will fondly remember his engaging lectures and tireless guidance.