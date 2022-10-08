CUK administrative staff receive training in skill upgradation

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Friday inaugurated an “online training programme for the administrative staff” of the varsity at Green Campus here.

During the training programme, organised by the varsity’s Centre for Capacity Development of Administrative Staff (CCDAS), several experts from across the country delivered lectures on varied topics concerning the administration and other departments of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the “institutions are made by the quality of human resources and their valuable contributions towards its overall development and progress.”