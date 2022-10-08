CUK administrative staff receive training in skill upgradation

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Friday inaugurated an “online training programme for the administrative staff” of the varsity at Green Campus here.
During the training programme, organised by the varsity’s Centre for Capacity Development of Administrative Staff (CCDAS), several experts from across the country delivered lectures on varied topics concerning the administration and other departments of the university.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the “institutions are made by the quality of human resources and their valuable contributions towards its overall development and progress.”
“Hence it becomes important to hone the skills of the employees through such training programmes so that they would contribute immensely towards the growth of the institution,” he said and asked the employees to continuously upgrade and update their technical skills and knowledge in order to serve better. He further asked them to do continuous self-assessment, identify the weakness, and address it accordingly.
In his address, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, described the administrative staff as the backbone of the university set up and underscored the need of conducting frequent capacity building and training programmes for their holistic and overall development.
“The administrative staff plays a pivotal role and contributes immensely towards the growth and progress of the university on all fronts,” he said. He asked the participants to interact with the experts during the lectures and clarify their doubts if any. Prof. Zargar asked the employees to work with utmost dedication and commitment to ensure the smooth functioning of the university.
In his address, Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah asked the participants to enhance their capacities and capabilities to give the best to the institution. “The training programme would further strengthen their abilities which would have direct bearing on the functioning of the varsity in all aspects,” Dr. Mehraj said.