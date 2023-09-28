CUK again floats ‘open mode entry’ for PG courses as admissions dip

"However the candidate should have appeared in any relevant national test conducted by any university, state, or UT of the country. The candidate will be given admission based on qualifying examination with basic eligibility," the notice reads.

Recently, a notification for spot admission was issued by the Department of Convergent Journalism of the CUK stating that few seats were likely to be available for admission.

"The eligible candidates who are interested in MA in Convergent Journalism and have either registered or not registered for admission in CUK should attend the department physically for spot admission at 10 am on September 28," the department notice reads.

“Outstation candidates may approach the Nodal Officer and should submit their scanned copies of the qualifying documents," it reads.

The stakeholders have raised concern over the move noting that the varsity has failed to attract students which has resulted in the decline of admission in the university.

"Spot admission notice means anyone can come and get admission. The notice says candidates who have appeared or not appeared in the entrance test can apply for open admissions, which means it is free for all," said a senior professor, wishing not to be named. "This compromises merit and quality and breeds academic mediocrity."

The professor said that it makes no difference between those who come via entrance test and study hard, and between those who are admitted openly.

This is the second consecutive year that the varsity has issued notifications for spot admissions indicating that the varsity has no takers, particularly the Department of Convergent Journalism.

"Last year, as an unusual arrangement, the university invited open admissions from candidates who had not even applied for admissions or entrance examination. Such moves reflect very poorly on the university’s image and reputation in public," another professor said.

The senior academician from the CUK told Greater Kashmir that CUK is the last choice for aspirants of higher education rather than the first.

"There are no hostels for students who would wish to study in the CUK. This can be one of the important reasons for the decline in admissions," the professor said.

Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof A Ravinder Nath was not available for his comments on the issue.