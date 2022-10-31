CUK celebrates National Unity Day

Ganderbal: Department of Politics and Governance in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) Monday organised a lecture by Professor of Political Science, University of Kashmir, Prof. Gul Muhammad Wani, to commemorate the National Unity Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Gul Muhammad Wani hailed the immense contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for integrating the princely States with the union of India.

The speaker talked about the significance of National Unity Day and the concept of national unity.

He described India as a diverse and plural country and said the day reminds about the Nation Building Project, which was started 75 years ago.

While invoking the preamble to the Constitution of India and the values enshrined in it, Prof. Wani said that the Nation building Project has to be in sync with the values of secularism, liberty and equality.