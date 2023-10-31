CUK Chemistry Deptt holds induction programme

Ganderbal: The Department of Chemistry, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a two-day induction programme for the newly enrolled students.

The aim, according to the department, was to familiarize the newcomers with the university’s environment, encourage interaction with faculty members, and provide insights into the available resources.

Head Deptt, Prof (Dr) Abid Hamid Dar, gave an overview of the curriculum, syllabus, and other aspects of their academic journey. He emphasized the significance of discipline and time management as keys to success.

The department arranged lectures by Dr Nisar Ahmad Wani and Dr Owais M. Bhat from the Biotechnology Department who provided details on various career opportunities and fellowships, both nationally and internationally. The students engaged with faculty members who shared insights into the field of Chemistry, offering a glimpse of the academic journey ahead. Dr Mohammad Sikander Dar briefed the students on the scientific instrumentation available at the Science Campus. The students, accompanied by faculty members Dr Sumayah Bashir, Dr Shahbaz Ahmad Lone, and Dr Samiullah Bhat, visited various CUK campuses and interacted with faculty members from different departments, gaining knowledge about the resources available in the Central Library.

The event was organized by the Asst. Prof & Deptt Coordinator, Dr Mohammad Nadeem Lone and the session were moderated by Dr Ambreen Mushtaq and reported by Dr Rifat Akbar.