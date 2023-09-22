CUK continues legal awareness programmes

Ganderbal: To promote legal literacy among students, Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), under Legal Aid Clinic, organised the third session of the legal awareness programme at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School (GHSS) and Govt Boys’ Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) here.

During the session at GHSS, a group of students comprising Tamana Farooq, Tarun Kumar, Parveena Amin and Sadaf Iqbal shed light on topics such as the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Public Service Guarantee Act, Heinous Crimes against Women, and Sexual Harassment. They shared their understanding of the legal provisions under these acts, enabling the students to gain crucial knowledge about their rights and protections.

Simultaneously, another set of students including Bazila Bashir, Nazakat Ali Khan, Waqar Ahmad Choudhary, and Suhaib Samad visited GBHSS, and discussed subjects such as Human Rights, Rights of Specially Abled Persons, Domestic Violence Act, and Right to Information (RTI). Their sessions provided significant insights into these areas of law, empowering students with valuable information about their entitlements and avenues for seeking justice.

The event was held under the supervision of Dr Hilal Ahmad Najar, Asst Prof and Incharge of Legal Aid Clinic Dr Imran Ahad and Inshah Yasin acted as facilitators.