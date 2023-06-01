CUK, Fiction Writers Guild hold short story seminar

Ganderbal: The Arts Campus, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with the Fiction Writers Guild, Srinagar, organised a one-day multilingual seminar on "Short story in J&K: Directions and the Way Ahead".

Speaking on the occasion, former Dean and Head, University of Kashmir and CUK, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Malik gave an overview of the literature and its functionalities and discussed various aspects of criticism in relation to fiction, delving into the various concepts and theories of criticism presented by ancient Greek critics and philosophers like Plato and Aristotle.