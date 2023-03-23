CUK holds community outreach programme under G-20 University Connect

Ganderbal: As part of community outreach programme under the auspices of G-20 University Connect, National Service Scheme (NSS) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a sensitisation programme for the students at Hanfia Model Secondary School, Gundirahman on “one earth, one family and one future,” here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Officer and Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said the objective of holding the programme is to educate the school children about the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in day to day life. He said the university aims to apprise the students’ community about the ill effects of substance abuse and encourage them to undertake different skills. Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said the university, during the seven day-camp, will hold additional sensitisation programmes about public services guarantee act, side effects of screen watching for school children and drug de-addiction for the general population in the coming days.