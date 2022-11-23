CUK holds lecture on ancient Indian value system

Ganderbal: Pro Vice-Chancellor, Deccan College, Post Graduate and Research Institution, Pune, Prof. Prasad Joshi, delivered an online lecture, “Ancient Indian Value System and Concept of Kingship vis-à-vis Democracy” to the students, research scholars, faculty members and administrative staff of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), here Wednesday.

The lecture organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) was also attended by Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, and senior functionaries.

Stating that India traditionally had a great value system, Registrar, Prof Zargar said, that there is a dire need to revive the same and inculcate that in the youngsters.

“The Indian value system has been duly respected and imbibed by various countries as it symbolises collectivism and harmony,” he said, adding the people of the country have always placed a high value on harmony and unity with others. Prof Zargar also discussed Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam “The World Is One Family,” and said the people of the country believe in universal brotherhood.

He further gave a brief overview of the CUK functioning and said the varsity was marching ahead on the academics and research front, adding that at present more than 4000 students and research scholars were studying in different departments.