CUK holds lecture on origin of Sikh community in Kashmir

Ganderbal: The Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organized an extension lecture on “Sikhs of Kashmir: Advent and Contribution,” which was delivered by Prof. Himat Singh, eminent academician and former professor of philosophy at Punjabi University, Patiala.

Prof. Himat Singh, spoke about the origin of Sikh community in Kashmir and described their contribution as “macro contribution of a micro community.” He talked about spiritual and transcendental dispositions rooted in the religion and focused on the humane and spiritual side of Islam and Sikhism. He said that Kashmiris are one of those rare human beings who have a capability to connect to the Universal soul. Prof. Singh spoke on the essentialist teachings of Guru Nanak and his visit to Kashmir, Ladakh and Afghanistan. He emphasized on cultivating the fundamental religious virtues in order to move beyond the historical grudges and suspicion.

Earlier, Asst Prof. Dr. Harpal Singh, introduced the speaker to the audience and highlighted his contribution in academics. The speech was followed by a question-answer session. The lecture was attended by the post-graduate students, research scholars and the faculty. Deptt Coordinator, Dr. M. Zafar, also spoke on the occasion. Asst Prof. Dr. Showkat Ahmad Shah conducted the event and Asst Prof. Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zargar, proposed the vote of thanks.