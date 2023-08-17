CUK holds lecture on ‘relevance of Gandhi's ideology in present scenario’

Ganderbal: The Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a special lecture on “Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's Ideology in Present Scenario” by Padma Shri, Dr. S.P. Verma, President Gandhi Global Family, J&K, at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here Thursday.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, writer Bashir Budgami, coordinators of the departments, faculty members, research scholars and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Dr. S.P. Verma, said the ideology, philosophy and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are still relevant during contemporary times. “While the world has changed significantly and drastically since Gandhi’s time, many of his principles and ideas still hold valuable insights that can address contemporary challenges,” Dr. Verma said.