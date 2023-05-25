CUK holds lecture on running of start-ups

Ganderbal: The Department of Botany, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an online lecture on the running of start-ups.
The lecture was organised on the topic “How to Plan for Start-up with Legal and Ethical Steps” delivered by Abdul Rouf Khan, Asst faculty JKEDI, which was attended by faculty members, scholars, and students of the School of Life Sciences at Nunar campus.
Dean, School of Life Sciences Prof. M Yousuf, emphasised that lab results should be made applicable for the benefit of society and novel ideas be used for start-ups. “We are facing a number of problems and young minds can help us in solving these problems through innovations.”
Nodal Officer, Botany Deptt, Prof. Azra N. Kamili, said “In the present scenario, it is important to catalyse start-up culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship development.” “Start-ups encourage people to be more innovative and creative as new business owners have fresh ideas which stimulate creativity and innovation.”
Head Deptt of Biotechnology and Director Science Campus, Dr. Abid Hameed Dar highlighted the importance of such lectures for igniting young minds about start-ups and entrepreneurship.
Abdul Rauf Khan said the purpose of these lectures is to make young minds aware of start-ups and entrepreneurship. In his presentation, he discussed the plan for start-ups with legal and ethical issues by giving a detailed concept of start-ups and vision. He also discussed the importance of IPR, trademarks, patents and NDA agreements.
Dr. Rafiq Lone reported the lecture proceedings while Dr. Shaiesta Shah moderated the session and proposed a vote of thanks.