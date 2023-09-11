CUK holds lecture on World Suicide Prevention Day

Ganderbal: Health Centre in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK), and with the support of Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS) Srinagar organised a special lecture on World Suicide Prevention Day on the theme "Creating Hope through Action," by the Senior Registrar, IMHANS, Dr. Mariya Zahoor.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean Students Welfare and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj-Ud-Din Shah, Medical Officer, Admin, Dr. Sheeba Nazir, faculty members, scholars and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said, every suicide is a tragedy and trauma, which not only consumes the human life, but also completely devastates and destroys the families and friends. “Life is very precious and committing suicide has never resolved the burning issues, problems, hardships and challenges faced by the individuals from time to time. The only way to counter the difficulties is to face and overcome them in a positive manner,” Prof. Shahid Rasool, said. He said that unfortunately there has been manifold increase in the number of suicides by the students due to peer pressure, academic competitions, financial matters and failures on account of emotional bonding and the same has to be addressed immediately by the health experts.

In her expert lecture, Dr. Mariya Zahoor, said suicide is a serious public health issue that adversely affects people of all ages, communities, gender, backgrounds, and cultures. “Suicide has several contributing factors, including: severe and deteriorating mental health conditions, substance abuse, trauma, loneliness and isolation etc." She further said that suicides are preventable with timely intervention of the psychiatrists and counsellors, who, through persistent counselling and drug administration, encourage the individuals to live their lives happily and with contentment. Dr. Mariya said, the children are getting more prone to suicides as their parents are failing to bond with them. “Children are mostly seen using the social media platforms wherein they come across the contents, which is harmful for their mental health and upbringing,” she said, and asked the parents to continue interacting with the kids and other family members, so that they feel emotionally attached.

Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said, suicide is a global phenomenon and the objective of organising the programme is to sensitise the students to overcome the fears and challenges of life and give emotional and moral support to others, suffering from, different mental ailments, including depression. “The theme for this year is Creating Hope Through Action which highlights the significance of taking action to prevent suicide,” he added.

Dy DSW, Dr Asif Khan conducted the programme proceedings and Medical Officer (Admn) Dr. Sheeba Nazir, proposed the vote of thanks. Medical Attendant, Javid Ali provided support for the event.