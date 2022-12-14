CUK holds several programmes on violence against women

Ganderbal: The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the Central University of Kashmir conducted the valediction function on the completion of the 15 Days (Pakhwada) programme on the “elimination of violence against women” and discrimination against Women held from 25 November to 10 December across all the campuses.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, released the report on various programmes organised across different campuses. In his remarks, he appreciated the ICC for sensitizing the students, staff, and faculty members about the social and legal aspects of sexual harassment at the workplace.