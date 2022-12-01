CUK holds special lecture on India’s G-20 Presidency

Ganderbal: The Department of Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a special lecture titled ‘G-20 and India’s Presidency: India’s Moment in Global Politics’ at varsity’s Green campus here Thursday.
Registrar and officiating Dean, of the School of Social Sciences, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, gave special remarks. Assistant Prof Dr. Arshid Iqbal delivered the special lecture and spoke on the significance of India’s presidency of G-20.
The faculty members and research scholars also shared their ideas on the theme. On the occasion of India’s assumption of G20 Presidency on December 1, ‘G-20 University Connect’ was launched to create awareness among the youth and the academic community of the country.
The Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) and Research & Information System for Developing Countries (RiS), New Delhi conducted the inaugural G-20 University Connect event today in hybrid mode.
A delegation from CUK including Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, Asst Prof. Dr.Abhiruchi Ojha, and the research scholars Firdous Reshi and Maqbool Waggay also participated in the event in online mode. Dr.Abhiruchi Ojha moderated the event while Tahira Khatoon proposed the vote of thanks.