CUK holds special lecture on India’s G-20 Presidency

Ganderbal: The Department of Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a special lecture titled ‘G-20 and India’s Presidency: India’s Moment in Global Politics’ at varsity’s Green campus here Thursday.

Registrar and officiating Dean, of the School of Social Sciences, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, gave special remarks. Assistant Prof Dr. Arshid Iqbal delivered the special lecture and spoke on the significance of India’s presidency of G-20.

The faculty members and research scholars also shared their ideas on the theme. On the occasion of India’s assumption of G20 Presidency on December 1, ‘G-20 University Connect’ was launched to create awareness among the youth and the academic community of the country.