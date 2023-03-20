CUK holds workshop on science pedagogy

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Shah, said, “pedagogy is subservient to language and its importance as a medium of instruction can hardly be overestimated.” Prof. Shah said the students are more active, reactive, interactive and receptive when taught in their mother tongue and they also enjoy the act of learning concepts in their home language”.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof Afzal Zargar, said, “Teaching and learning of science through mother tongue at grass root level is a very important recommendation of NEP 2020.” “The essential part of this requirement is the training of teachers who work at school level and the event like this has to be an initial step for achieving this objective of NEP 2020”.

Joint Secretary, BOSE, Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, highlighted the importance of ‘teaching science through practical cum demonstration methods and also emphasized the role and relevance of local examples in teaching science to the students.