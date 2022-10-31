CUK kick-starts Vigilance Awareness week celebrations

He said that the governments of Centre as well as of the union territory had formed different agencies to check the corrupt practices in the universities and other government departments and they were playing a key and significant role in stopping the corruption at all levels.

“As CVO, my job is to take cognisance of the complaints about corruption and ensure that those involved are taken to task,” Shah said.

He also highlighted various forms of “academic corruption” and asked the scholars and students to register complaints about it with the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (DIQA).

Shah said the DSW in collaboration with the Department of Politics and Governance was organising a series of events during the week to sensitise the employees, students, scholars, and the people about the ways and means to check corruption.