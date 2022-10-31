CUK kick-starts Vigilance Awareness week celebrations

Ganderbal: Department of Politics and Governance in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare (DSW) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday kick-started the week-long Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations at Green Campus here Monday.
A statement of CUK issued here said that Chief Vigilance Officer of CUK Prof Wali Muhammad Shah, Finance Officer and Dean DSW Mehrajuddin Shah, Coordinator Department of Politics Himabindu M, faculty members, research scholars, and students were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Wali Muhammad Shah said that the university had zero tolerance towards any form of corruption.
He said that the governments of Centre as well as of the union territory had formed different agencies to check the corrupt practices in the universities and other government departments and they were playing a key and significant role in stopping the corruption at all levels.
“As CVO, my job is to take cognisance of the complaints about corruption and ensure that those involved are taken to task,” Shah said.
He also highlighted various forms of “academic corruption” and asked the scholars and students to register complaints about it with the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (DIQA).
Shah said the DSW in collaboration with the Department of Politics and Governance was organising a series of events during the week to sensitise the employees, students, scholars, and the people about the ways and means to check corruption.
He said that the experts from various government agencies working to curb the corruption in J&K would deliver special lectures to the employees and staff.
Shah asked the complainants to come forward and play their part in curbing the menace of corruption.
Himabindu, who conducted the proceedings, said that the objective of the programme was to encourage all the functionaries to individually and collectively contribute to the prevention of corruption, malpractices and to raise public awareness regarding the existence, causes, and consequences of corruption, and unethical conduct.
Abhiruchi Ojha proposed the vote of thanks.