CUK law students undertake industrial visit

Ganderbal: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir, (CUK) organised an industrial visit for the students to the Industrial Estate Duderhama here to commemorate International Labour Day.

Dean SLS Prof. Dr. Farooq Ahmad Mir flagged off the visit, which started with a presentation by the management team, offering an overview of the Estate’s history, mission, and its objectives.

The students toured the facility, enabling them to witness production, processes and interact with workers. They were apprised about the living conditions of the workers in the various units.