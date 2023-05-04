CUK law students undertake industrial visit

Ganderbal: Department of Law, School of Legal Studies (SLS), Central University of Kashmir, (CUK) organised an industrial visit for the students to the Industrial Estate Duderhama here to commemorate International Labour Day.
Dean SLS Prof. Dr. Farooq Ahmad Mir flagged off the visit, which started with a presentation by the management team, offering an overview of the Estate’s history, mission, and its objectives.
The students toured the facility, enabling them to witness production, processes and interact with workers. They were apprised about the living conditions of the workers in the various units.
They also interacted with Zahid Rashid, General Manager of Industrial Estate.
The students raised numerous queries and made suggestions regarding the welfare and safety standards of the workers.
Zahid assured them that appropriate measures would be taken for the workers’ welfare in collaboration with other stakeholders of the government.
Dr. Imran Ahad, Assistant Prof and event coordinator informed the students about the significance of observing International Labour Day.