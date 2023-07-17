'CUK making strenuous efforts to fill all vacant positions'

Jammu: The Central University of Kashmir has been making strenuous efforts to fill all the vacant positions, in both teaching and administrative staff.

Accordingly, the major steps are being taken in this direction, an official clarified in a statement issued here today in response to a news report published in Greater Kashmir on July 15, "RTI reveals over 60 % teaching posts lying vacant at CUK."

As per the statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of CUK, “Several positions of faculty are reserved for different categories, as envisaged in the reservation policy of the Government of India. These reserved positions were time and again advertised, in local and national media, but received a very poor response, hence, the posts remained vacant. The University engages contractual faculty against these positions till they are filled as per norms.”

“The Central University of Kashmir has the sanction, for setting up additional departments, which could not be established due to various technical reasons. As many as four sanctioned departments to be offering professional programmes and having a total number of 28 posts, are yet to be started due to the paucity of space. As per regulations, these departments can be established only after a proper infrastructure is in place,” the statement reads.

It further states that “In addition to this, the substantive positions in the departments of Botany and Kashmiri, started recently could not be filled, as the University was having an officiating VC. With the appointment of a full-time Vice Chancellor, efforts are on to establish these departments and the posts will be filled accordingly, within the stipulated time frame.”

The Central University of Kashmir, for the last one and half year, was functioning with an In-Charge Vice- Chancellor, and there were clear-cut directions from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, that the Selection Committees for the vacant posts can only be conducted once the permanent Vice-Chancellor assumes the office, the PRO states.

“Pertinently, after joining the CUK in April 2023, the incumbent Vice-Chancellor has been making strenuous efforts to fill all the vacant positions, in both teaching and administrative staff and major steps are being taken in this direction,” he said.

He said that the process of recruitment for administrative staff has already been initiated and directions have been given to complete the recruitment process by the end of 2023.

With regards to the number of positions filled in the university to date, he said, the university had appointed 101 faculty members out of the sanctioned 147 in the functioning departments, with 26 of them, however, either having "resigned, moved to other institutions or attained the age of superannuation."

“It may be noted that against vacant positions, the University engages qualified teachers on a contractual basis to ensure proper teaching and learning,” he added.