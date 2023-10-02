CUK marks Gandhi Jayanti with lecture on Gandhian philosophy

Ganderbal: To mark the 154th Gandhi Jayanti, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Interdisciplinary Research (MGCIR), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an online lecture on “Relevance of Gandhian Philosophy and New Educational Policy in India” on Monday.

In his presidential remarks, Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, said that during contemporary times, Gandhian philosophy is utmost important and has to be given the practical shape by imparting the life-skills and experiential learning to the students. “The Swachhita Shramadaan cleanliness campaign across CUK campuses was one such experiential learning for the students.” He emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi for exposing the students to the real world problems and bringing their all-round development in order to attain the status of global citizens.

Prof Ravinder Nath also emphasised upon the importance of ‘building up of moral character among the human beings’ as one of the important tenets of Gandhian Philosophy and stressed that the value education for transforming the lives has to be part of the present day education system.