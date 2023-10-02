CUK marks Gandhi Jayanti with lecture on Gandhian philosophy

Ganderbal: To mark the 154th Gandhi Jayanti, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Interdisciplinary Research (MGCIR), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an online lecture on “Relevance of Gandhian Philosophy and New Educational Policy in India” on Monday.
In his presidential remarks, Vice-Chancellor, Prof A Ravinder Nath, said that during contemporary times, Gandhian philosophy is utmost important and has to be given the practical shape by imparting the life-skills and experiential learning to the students. “The Swachhita Shramadaan cleanliness campaign across CUK campuses was one such experiential learning for the students.” He emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi for exposing the students to the real world problems and bringing their all-round development in order to attain the status of global citizens.
Prof Ravinder Nath also emphasised upon the importance of ‘building up of moral character among the human beings’ as one of the important tenets of Gandhian Philosophy and stressed that the value education for transforming the lives has to be part of the present day education system.
Addressing the participants, resource person, Prof. Gul Mohammad Wani, pointed out that the Gandhian philosophy of non-violence, peace and universal brotherhood is not only acknowledged in India, but across the world, which makes the whole world to celebrate 2nd October as International Day of Non-violence. Elaborating on the Gandhian understanding of direct versus indirect violence and negative versus positive peace, he pointed out how Gandhian Philosophy resonates in the New Education Policy (NEP) - 2020. “The experiments which Gandhiji underwent with his own self and ideas is something which one can incorporate in the educational institutions of the contemporary times.”
In his special remarks, Prof Shahid Rasool, Dean Academic Affairs highlighted the Gandhian concepts of non-violence, conflict resolution and ahimsa and how these concepts could be part of the academic curricula in the universities. He also talked about socio-economic and political issues, the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts and practical life for the Education system in the 21st century. Prof Shahid paid tributes to the second Prime Minster - Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Prof M. Afzal Zargar, Registrar and I/c Director MGCIR, emphasized upon the relevance of Gandhian philosophy in the contemporary times. Apart from talking about Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution in the freedom struggle, he deliberated about Gandhiji’s contribution in providing the framework for the education system, which finds resonance in the NEP-2020. He reminded the participants of how Mahatma Gandhi laid stress on the importance of mother tongues in imparting education and that he (Gandhiji) wanted to keep education inclusive of skills. The programme was attended by Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of Departments, administrative staff, scholars and students.
The deliberations of the programme were conducted by Coordinator MGCIR, Dr Khalid Wasim and Asst Prof Deptt of Politics and Governance, Dr Himabindu, proposed the vote of thanks.