CUK marks National Voters Day

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Shahid Rasool, Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar, Dean DSW, Dr Irfan Aalam, senior officers and employees of the university were present on the occasion. Dr Irfan Aalam administered voters pledge to all the staff members.

Addressing the participants, Prof Shahid Rasool, said the day marks the foundation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and aims to encourage the enrollment, especially of the new and young voters. Emphasising the critical role that the youth play in shaping the country’s future, Prof Shahid said, the day is not only a celebration of the right to vote, but also a reminder of the duty citizens have in shaping the destiny of the nation through their active participation in the democratic process.

In his speech, Prof M Afzal Zargar, said the day is dedicated to encouraging eligible citizens to enroll and exercise their right to vote, emphasising the importance of active participation in the democratic process. He said that by organising such programmes the University reaffirms its commitment of instilling democratic values among the employees and other stakeholders. “The day serves as a reminder that each vote counts and contributes to the collective voice that shapes the nation’s future.”

Dr Irfan Aalam, conducted the programme proceedings and presented the vote of thanks.