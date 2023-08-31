CUK organises entrepreneurship fest

Ganderbal: The Department of Management Studies (DMS) in collaboration with the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an Entrepreneurship Venture Fest (Tabsur-BizTALK) at varsity’s Green Campus here on Thursday.

Scores of stalls containing eatables, clothing and other merchandise were erected by the alumni and students of the university which were thronged by the students from different departments, faculty members and other staff.

Addressing the participants, Dean School of Business Studies, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, said, the aim of holding the fest is to bring the students out of the classroom and acquaint them with the experiential learning.

“Such activities are significant for the holistic development of the students, pursuing professional programmes” Prof Fayaz Nikka said.

He asked the students to come out of their comfort zones and use innovative methods and ideas to start the entrepreneurial units.

“The Government of India has launched several schemes for promotion of entrepreneurship and those intending to start their ventures can avail these, thus becoming job creators”, he further added. He congratulated the faculty members and volunteers for making the event a grand success.