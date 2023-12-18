CUK organises events on Viksit Bharat programme

Ganderbal, Dec 17: Continuing with its endeavour about organising events under the aegis of “Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Voice of Youth” Central University of Kashmir’s School of Education (SoE) and the Department of IT organised a panel discussion on “Ideas for the Vision: Viksit Bharat@2047” and an interactive programme respectively.

Addressing the participants, Dean SoE, Prof Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, said, “Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched Viksit Bharat@2047 to realize the dream of India becoming a developed nation by the year 2047”.

Keeping in tune with the vision of Viksit Bahart@2047, Prof. Geelani underscored the importance of universities and colleges, especially through their students, in helping to materialise “this goal of our country.” He urged the students and scholars of the SoE to contribute their ideas and suggestions and register them on the portal MyGov. He asked the faculty to “guide and encourage students to come up with new ideas and innovations which fall in line with the said vision of our nation”.

Sr Asst Prof. Dr. Mohammad Syed Bhat, shared his views and ideas on Viksit Bharat@2047 and discussed certain ideas and suggestions with other faculty members. Other panelists including Asst Profs Dr Saima Bashir, Dr G.A. Bhat and Dr. Sunil Gawande also deliberated on various themes of Viksit Bharat@2047. Asst Prof. Dr. G.A. Bhat proposed the vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, the Department of Information Technology conducted a programme in which faculty members and students of B Tech CSE participated. The event was chaired by Prof Wali Mohammad Shah, Dean School of Engineering and Technology.

Prof. Shah explained the concept of Viksit Bharat and the role students of CSE have to play to transform India into a developed country by 2047.

Er Afaq Alam khan, Department Coordinator spoke about Viksit Bharat @ 2047 followed by the detailed presentation on innovation and patents.

Asst Prof Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Najar read out the SoPs and advised the students to share their ideas about the developed India and vision 2047 on myGov portal. Duha Muzaffer proposed the vote of thanks.