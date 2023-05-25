CUK organises programme on de-weeding of water bodies

Ganderbal: The departments of Zoology and Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a daylong programme on de-weeding of water bodies at Tullmulla Campus, Ganderbal.
The event, held under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our Campus Mass Mobilization On Mission Life” was driven by sensitizing the students, faculty and the community at large to the harmful effects of weeds on water bodies.
Dean and Head School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, talked at length about the ecological role and place of certain weeds in the overall living ecosystem. He emphasised that weeds are both a “boon and bane for the ecological health of our planet.”
Earlier in the day, the Dean and Head of the School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, highlighted the need and urgency for conserving and preserving natural resources like water bodies in the Valley. He emphasised the fact that “problems, issues, and challenges related to the health of our natural environment should be a serious concern for all of us.”
In spite of rain, scores of students and some faculty members including Dr Ibraq Khurshid from Deptt of Zoology, managed to participate in manual de-weeding of the nearby water stream. Asst Prof Arun Christopher, conducted the programme proceedings while Asst Prof Dinnesh Kumar Krishnan proposed the vote of thanks.