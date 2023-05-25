CUK organises programme on de-weeding of water bodies

Ganderbal: The departments of Zoology and Education, Central University of Kashmir (CUK), organised a daylong programme on de-weeding of water bodies at Tullmulla Campus, Ganderbal.

The event, held under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our Campus Mass Mobilization On Mission Life” was driven by sensitizing the students, faculty and the community at large to the harmful effects of weeds on water bodies.

Dean and Head School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, talked at length about the ecological role and place of certain weeds in the overall living ecosystem. He emphasised that weeds are both a “boon and bane for the ecological health of our planet.”