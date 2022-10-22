CUK research scholars decry lack of facilities

Srinagar: The research scholars of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Saturday complained of lack of facilities in the varsity, leaving them in a state of despair.

The scholars said they have been left to fend for themselves as the varsity administration has failed to provide the basic facilities within the premises. According to research scholars, the CUK sans hostel facility for scholars due to which the scholars are forced to roam from one corner to another corner in the “lawns of the University.” “We are facing a lot of problems. We don't have a space to sit where we can do our work. We are made to sit in the muddy lawns and under Chinar trees,” said one of the research scholars.

Notably the CUK has remained in news for the past many years over the non-availability of the hostel facilities for the students. Meanwhile, the research scholars complained that the Varsity has no departmental libraries while the only library set up in the varsity lacks basic resources. “The internet facility in the university is very poor as well,” they said.