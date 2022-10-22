CUK research scholars decry lack of facilities

Srinagar: The research scholars of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Saturday complained of lack of facilities in the varsity, leaving them in a state of despair.
The scholars said they have been left to fend for themselves as the varsity administration has failed to provide the basic facilities within the premises. According to research scholars, the CUK sans hostel facility for scholars due to which the scholars are forced to roam from one corner to another corner in the “lawns of the University.” “We are facing a lot of problems. We don't have a space to sit where we can do our work. We are made to sit in the muddy lawns and under Chinar trees,” said one of the research scholars.
Notably the CUK has remained in news for the past many years over the non-availability of the hostel facilities for the students. Meanwhile, the research scholars complained that the Varsity has no departmental libraries while the only library set up in the varsity lacks basic resources. “The internet facility in the university is very poor as well,” they said.
They research scholars also complained that there was no facility of canteen available within the university. “The canteen has been rendered defunct for the past more than six months,” they said.
The research scholars also complained of unhygienic conditions of washrooms saying that the washroom blocks are filthy and inadequate as well.
“It is ironic that the University does not have separate washrooms for the different departments,” the scholars said, adding that they approached the Vice Chancellor (VC) and the Registrar of the varsity with their grievances a week ago.
“But we were shocked to get the unexpected response from the administration as they blamed us for getting admission in the varsity if it lacks these facilities,” the research scholars said.
“We were shocked to hear this. Instead of resolving these issues, they blame us.”
The research scholars said the varsity has started biometric attendance for the scholars while no focus is being given on lack of basic facilities.
“No university has biometric attendance for its research scholars. Our university should provide us with the necessary facilities first and then come up with such ideas,” the scholars said and questioned how biometric attendance will improve the research in the university which lacks all other basic facilities.
“Such decisions reflect the authoritative tendencies. Attendance of research scholars is purely a matter between a scholar and his/her supervisor,” they said.
When contacted, the Vice Chancellor (VC) CUK Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah acknowledged the lack of hostel facilities in the University and said the University was in the process of addressing all the facilities.
“Before 2019 we were provided some buildings by the J&K government to use as hostel facilities but these structures were taken over by the district administration post August 2019 and at the time of DDC elections to accommodate some protected persons in these buildings,” he said.
About the library facilities, the VC said the varsity has the facility available in all the campuses (education blocks). “It is true that we don’t have rich resources available in the form of hard copies of text books or references but our e-resources are very rich and have given access to all the students and research scholars as well,” the VC CUK said. “We have given remote access to all the students and research scholars to use the e-resource facility,” he said.