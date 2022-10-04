CUK signs MoU with CPWD for construction of model township

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the university’s engineering wing would provide all necessary support and assistance to the engineering staff of the CPWD for completing the project. He said the signing of MoU ushered a new era in the CUK-CPWD relationship.

“Both the institutions have built reputations in their respective field and work,” he said and underscored the need of strictly adhering to the timeline for completion of the project.

Superintendent Engineer, CPWD, Mohan Lal who was accompanied by Executive Engineer, Ashok Kumar, in his speech, assured the university authorities of using the best manpower and modern techniques during the construction of various structures in the residential campus.

He said the CPWD staff would continuously monitor the project work in order to complete it within the stipulated time frame.